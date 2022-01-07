Nicaragua
Press Release

Nicaragua closed 2021 with greater energy coverage and installed capacity

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 07, 2022
Rural Electrification systems Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Natural Gas Generation Coal Generation Water levels Hydro Renewable Onshore Wind Bunker oil/Diesel oil Mini Hydro Tidal/Wave energy Wind Thermo Biomass Photovoltaic Geothermal Generation Solar Nuclear Run of the river Fuel oils Offshore Wind Combined cycle Fossil fuels

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address