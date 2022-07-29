Peru plans to conclude 22 rural electrification projects
Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 29, 2022
Mini Hydro Distribution Tidal/Wave energy Combined cycle Bunker oil/Diesel oil Radial Wind Onshore Wind Biomass Thermo Distributed Generation Photovoltaic Energy Storage Geothermal Fossil fuels Solar Generation Nuclear Fuel oils Run of the river Thermosolar CSP Network Upgrades Rural Electrification systems Smart Grids Hydro Dam Natural Gas Generation Coal Generation Offshore Wind Water levels Substations Transmission Hydro Primary Distribution Transmission Lines Secondary Distribution Renewable
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.