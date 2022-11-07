Dominican Republic
Press Release

Poland interested in cooperating with the Dominican Republic in mining and renewable energy

Bnamericas Published: Monday, November 07, 2022
Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Water levels Natural Gas Generation Offshore Wind Solar Coal Generation Underground mining Open pit mining Generation Nuclear Types of mining Run of the river Tidal/Wave energy Fuel oils Fossil fuels Geothermal Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Mini Hydro Combined cycle Biomass Wind Thermo Onshore Wind Hydro Renewable

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address