Poland interested in cooperating with the Dominican Republic in mining and renewable energy
Bnamericas Published: Monday, November 07, 2022
Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Water levels Natural Gas Generation Offshore Wind Solar Coal Generation Underground mining Open pit mining Generation Nuclear Types of mining Run of the river Tidal/Wave energy Fuel oils Fossil fuels Geothermal Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Mini Hydro Combined cycle Biomass Wind Thermo Onshore Wind Hydro Renewable
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.