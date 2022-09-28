Transmission delays seen pushing up Colombian power prices
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Offshore Wind Photovoltaic Combined cycle Biomass Wind Hydro Dam Natural Gas Generation Solar Thermosolar CSP Thermo Coal Generation Mini Hydro Substations Onshore Wind Transmission Lines Power purchase agreement (PPA) Run of the river Water levels Hydro Tidal/Wave energy Fossil fuels Fuel oils Bunker oil/Diesel oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.