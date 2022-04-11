How Statkraft sees the Peruvian market
Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 11, 2022
Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Water levels Offshore Wind Green Hydrogen Renewable Nuclear Geothermal Fossil fuels Coal Generation Solar Natural Gas Generation Generation Thermo Bunker oil/Diesel oil Photovoltaic Biomass Combined cycle Run of the river Wind Fuel oils Tidal/Wave energy Hydro Onshore Wind Legislation & Regulation Mini Hydro
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.