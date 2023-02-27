Bolivia
Bs. 2,515 million investment strengthens the Bolivian electrical system

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 27, 2023
UNICOM-ENDE-02-26-2023.- ENDE Corporation executed Bs. 2,515 million during the 2022 administration in rural electrification and alternative energy projects, which benefited more than 78,000 families in urban and rural areas.

In terms of power generation, the construction of the Ivirizu hydroelectric project stands out, which, by projecting a power of 290 megawatts (MW), constitutes the most important hydraulic power project in the country, which according to the report already has a physical progress of 70%. On the other hand, the construction of the first wind power plant in Tarija and the expansion of the Warnes wind farm in Santa Cruz are planned.

Regarding access to electricity in Bolivian homes, ENDE built more than 5,000 kilometers of medium and low voltage power lines so that 78,357 families have electricity in their homes. Thanks to this work, the electricity coverage in the rural area reached 82.9% and in the urban area 99.2%. "Thanks to the constant and persistent work we have achieved these levels of electrification in our country, we can feel proud of having a robust and reliable electrical system that every day seeks to meet the needs of every corner of the country," said ENDE's executive president. Corporation, Eng. Manuel Valle Vargas.

Several municipalities in the department of Beni, Bermejo in Tarija and Camiri in Santa Cruz, now have uninterrupted, reliable and quality electricity, thanks to the transmission projects that in 2022 allowed the interconnection of these populations to the National Interconnected System (SIN). ).

The president of ENDE Corporación reaffirmed the company's commitment to increasingly strengthen the electricity system in Bolivia, "They are social investments that make Bolivians able to live better, it is a right to live in a more dignified way", concluded Manuel Valle Vargas.

Thanks to the national government, Bermejo is interconnected to the SIN on its centenary

Three electrical projects are approved for Santa Cruz, Oruro and Potosí that will help reduce environmental pollution

National Government presents the Wind and Solar Atlas and App for INTiVITU mobile devices that show Bolivia's potential in renewable energies

Chinese group sole bidder in Bolivia wind projects call

Ende Transmission energized the line that will connect Bermejo to the SIN on Wednesday morning

Start of study of interconnection alternatives between Chile and Bolivia

Bolivia issues engineering call for 121MW solar project

Southern Cone watch: Grid access, energy integration, hydropower project

Bolivia geothermal procurement process loses steam

Andean power watch: Demand outlook, technical cooperation, wind app

Energization of the first ternary of 500 kV Right Bank- Yguazú line

Bs. 2,515 million investment strengthens the Bolivian electrical system

MINEM, in coordination with CAF, has been organizing a hydrocarbons project management office

Bolivia took a leap towards the energy transition, the lithium industry and nuclear medicine

Costa Rica 5G tender set to start, despite risks and limitations

