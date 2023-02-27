This Ende release was published using machine translation.

UNICOM-ENDE-02-26-2023.- ENDE Corporation executed Bs. 2,515 million during the 2022 administration in rural electrification and alternative energy projects, which benefited more than 78,000 families in urban and rural areas.

In terms of power generation, the construction of the Ivirizu hydroelectric project stands out, which, by projecting a power of 290 megawatts (MW), constitutes the most important hydraulic power project in the country, which according to the report already has a physical progress of 70%. On the other hand, the construction of the first wind power plant in Tarija and the expansion of the Warnes wind farm in Santa Cruz are planned.

Regarding access to electricity in Bolivian homes, ENDE built more than 5,000 kilometers of medium and low voltage power lines so that 78,357 families have electricity in their homes. Thanks to this work, the electricity coverage in the rural area reached 82.9% and in the urban area 99.2%. "Thanks to the constant and persistent work we have achieved these levels of electrification in our country, we can feel proud of having a robust and reliable electrical system that every day seeks to meet the needs of every corner of the country," said ENDE's executive president. Corporation, Eng. Manuel Valle Vargas.

Several municipalities in the department of Beni, Bermejo in Tarija and Camiri in Santa Cruz, now have uninterrupted, reliable and quality electricity, thanks to the transmission projects that in 2022 allowed the interconnection of these populations to the National Interconnected System (SIN). ).

The president of ENDE Corporación reaffirmed the company's commitment to increasingly strengthen the electricity system in Bolivia, "They are social investments that make Bolivians able to live better, it is a right to live in a more dignified way", concluded Manuel Valle Vargas.