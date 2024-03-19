Colombia
News

Colombian power sector facing investor exodus, industry group warns

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Combined cycle Biomass Bunker oil/Diesel oil Distribution Mini Hydro Thermo Tidal/Wave energy Run of the river Fuel oils Fossil fuels Generation Secondary Distribution Radial Solar Wind Coal Generation Photovoltaic Network Upgrades Thermosolar CSP Smart Grids Natural Gas Generation Rural Electrification systems Primary Distribution Hydro Dam Renewable Transmission Lines Hydro Geothermal Substations Nuclear Water levels Onshore Wind Offshore Wind

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address