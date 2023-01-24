Double-digit growth forecast for Trinidad peak power demand
Peak power demand in Trinidad and Tobago is projected to hit 1,600MW by 2032, up 14% from last year.
Prime Minister Keith Rowley provided the outlook at the annual conference of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago.
“During this period the PPAs of two of the country’s major independent power producers, representing 40% of the country’s installed generation capacity, are due to expire. We therefore have an opportunity to achieve much of the target of 30% of power from renewables,” he said.
Rowley highlighted the scheduled start of construction of the Caribbean nation’s first utility-scale solar park this quarter, adding that the renewable energy plant will meet 8% of the country’s power generation requirements.
Read Lightsource bp, Shell and bp receive green light for T&T's first large-scale solar project and Signing Ceremony for Trinidad and Tobago Utility Scale Solar PV Project
Natural gas currently accounts for nearly 100% of power production in Trinidad and Tobago.
“There is a major opportunity cost in using natural gas for electricity generation that could instead be channeled to petrochemicals and LNG, to generate higher value including much-needed foreign exchange for the country,” chamber chairman Jerome Dookie said at the event.
The Prime Minister also pointed to the government’s recent launch of a green economy roadmap and announced that the energy ministry is reviewing feed-in tariff legislation, which will be presented to the cabinet this quarter.
Nevertheless, Rowley said that renewables will not replace oil and gas in the near to medium term, and that government policy calls for a measured approach to the energy transition.
“In this regard we will be pursuing the accelerated exploration and development of our hydrocarbon resources as we transition to a lower carbon economy.”
Read Trinidad readying upstream round, receives 16 bids in latest call
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Petrochemicals (Trinidad and Tobago)
Trinidad energy revenue jumps threefold
The Caribbean nation is benefitting from higher commodity prices.
Can Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela help fill Europe’s gas shortfall?
Can Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela help fill Europe’s gas shortfall?
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Petrochemicals
Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Planta Coquizadora en la Refinería de Salina Cruz
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Production capacity maintenance of ethane II derivatives of Morelos petrochemical complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Oil additive facility
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Expansion and upgrade of the aromatics train at La Cangrejera petrochemical complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Multimodal ethanol logistics system expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Methanol Plant 3 in the Independence Petrochemical Complex (CPI)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Petrochemical plant of the Supremo Sueño de Bolívar industrial complex (CIESSB)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Polimérica
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: South Propylene (Propilsur)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Trinidad methanol dimethyl-ether plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Petrochemicals
Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Braskem Idesa S.A.P.I. (Braskem Idesa)
-
Mexican Braskem Idesa is a joint venture between Brazilian Braskem (75%) and Mexican Idesa Group (25%) created in 2010 to develop a petrochemical complex, known as Braskem Idesa...
- Company: Sika Perú S.A.C (Sika Perú)
-
Petrochemical company that produces chemical specialties for civil construction and industry in general. Among its products are waterproof, sealants, adhesives, polyurethanes et...
- Company: Orica Nitratos Perú S.A. (Orica Nitratos Perú)
-
Orica Nitratos Perú S.A., Peruvian subsidiary of Australian mining services company Orica Ltd., is involved in the development of a 400,000t/y ammonium nitrate complex in Lomas ...
- Company: Alfa Laval S. A. Sucursal Perú (Alfa Laval Perú)
-
Lima-based Alfa Laval S.A. (Peru) is the Peruvian branch of Swedish multinational company Alfa Laval Corporate AB and it started operating in the country in 1962. The company fo...
- Company: Fertilizantes del Sur S.A.C. (Fertisur)
-
Fertilizantes del Sur S.A.C. (Fertisur) is a Peruvian chemicals manufacturer engaged in the production, distribution and export of various products to the agricultural, mining a...
- Company: Quimtia S.A. (Quimtia)
-
Quimtia is a Peruvian company engaged in the distribution, production and sale of chemical products, industrial supplies and industrial solutions for the food and pharmaceutical...
- Company: Vistony S.A.C. (Vistony)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Honeywell Perú, S.A. (Honeywell Perú)
-
Honeywell Perú S.A., a local subsidiary of US-based Honeywell International Inc., started operations in the country in 1998. The firm has an office in Lima which opened in 2008 ...
- Company: Nitratos del Perú, S.A. (Nitratos del Perú)
-
Nitratos del Perú S.A. is a Peruvian company, subsidiary of Chilean explosives specialist Enaex S.A., through its subsidiary Holding Nitratos S.A. It was founded in 2008 for man...
- Company: Braskem S.A. (Braskem)
-
Brazilian multinational Braskem S.A. is an integrated petrochemical company engaged in the production of chemical and petrochemical products for various industries. It produces ...