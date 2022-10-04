Honduran government and power generators sign agreements to renegotiate contracts that will allow savings of one billion lempiras to the State
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Solar Coal Generation Hydro Renewable Power purchase agreement (PPA) Water levels Hydro Dam Onshore Wind Thermosolar CSP Tidal/Wave energy Mini Hydro Nuclear Biomass Offshore Wind Wind Thermo Combined cycle Geothermal Bunker oil/Diesel oil Fossil fuels Fuel oils Run of the river Natural Gas Generation Generation Photovoltaic
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.