Isagen modified two loans with SMBC to green line
Bnamericas Published: Monday, November 28, 2022
Water levels Natural Gas Generation Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Clean Energy Transition Thermo Generation Renewable Financing Coal Generation Solar Photovoltaic Wind Tidal/Wave energy Bunker oil/Diesel oil Onshore Wind Mini Hydro Combined cycle Run of the river Hydro Fossil fuels Geothermal Fuel oils Offshore Wind Nuclear Biomass
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.