Peru
Press Release

Peru Energia Norte, promoting the development of the industry and the correct electricity coverage in the north of Peru

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Shale Oil Natural Gas Generation Network Upgrades Shale gas  Oil sands Primary Distribution Legislation & Regulation Onshore Wind Renewable Heavy oil Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Smart cities Smart Grids Crude oil Run of the river Distributed Generation Mini Hydro Natural Gas Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Biomass Offshore Wind Shallow waters Upstream Fuel oils Fossil fuels Brent WTI Combined cycle Type of hydrocarbons Radial Water levels Subsea Offshore Nuclear Electric vehicles Location Hydro Mexican Mix Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Rural Electrification systems Tidal/Wave energy Bunker oil/Diesel oil Tight gas Photovoltaic Wind Onshore Coal Generation Thermo Geothermal Solar Deepwater Generation Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

My team has reaped tremendous benefits from this well researched market intelligence and networking platform!

Sandeep Chakravarty

President - CG Power Americas 
  • AES
  • Enel
  • Fluence
  • Atlas Renewable Energy

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.