Puerto Rico
News

Puerto Rico plan to rebuild power system nears US$12bn

Bnamericas Published: Monday, January 04, 2021
Generation Tidal/Wave energy Primary Distribution Distribution Thermo Combined cycle Photovoltaic Coal Generation Fuel oils Solar Natural Gas Generation Power purchase agreement (PPA) Fossil fuels Run of the river Radial Offshore Wind Nuclear Substations Secondary Distribution Transmission Lines Geothermal Energy Storage Water levels Wind Electric vehicles Biomass Electric Power Bunker oil/Diesel oil Network Upgrades Renewable Hydro Dam Mini Hydro Onshore Wind Rural Electrification systems Smart Grids Transmission Hydro Thermosolar CSP

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

The mix of industry news, project info and reports produces interesting business opportunities in the main countries of the growing region & economy and to be up to date with the events

James Lee Stancampiano

Head Business Dev. South America - Enel Green Power
  • AES
  • Enel
  • Fluence
  • Atlas Renewable Energy

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.