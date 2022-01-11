Peru
News

Quiet year expected for Peru power plant additions

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Solar Generation Renewable Hydro Run of the river Photovoltaic Natural Gas Generation Thermo Bunker oil/Diesel oil Coal Generation Wind Geothermal Fossil fuels Nuclear Substations Fuel oils Transmission Lines Onshore Wind Hydro Dam Combined cycle Offshore Wind Mini Hydro Thermosolar CSP Tidal/Wave energy Water levels Biomass

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address