The priority infrastructure projects of Brazil’s 3 biggest states
The governors of Brazil’s most populous states, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, have presented their priority infrastructure projects to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The political differences between the governors and Lula are not expected to be a major obstacle in terms of securing federal funding for the projects.
"The advancement of infrastructure projects in these states is of mutual interest to the president and the governors,” Mário Sérgio Lima, a senior political analyst at Medley Global Advisors, told BNamericas. “If, on the one hand, the projects will serve as a political achievement for the current governors, it is also true that Lula can use this as political propaganda for his preferred candidates in those states in the next elections cycle, saying that the projects advanced thanks to the federal government’s support."
The projects were presented at a Friday meeting (pictured), which was a promise by Lula after defeating former president Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections, of meeting with all governors to learn what infrastructure projects were in most need of federal support.
Among the 27 governors that met with Lula were Tarcisio de Freitas (São Paulo), Romeu Zema (Minas Gerais) and Cláudio Castro (Rio de Janeiro), all three having supported the previous Bolsonaro administration.
"I would say based on their profiles that Zema is likely to be the governor that will have the most difficult relationship with Lula, because there are already clear signs that Zema wants to be a candidate in the 2026 presidential elections, representing right-wing political forces," said Lima.
BNamericas looks at the projects presented by the governors.
São Paulo
Freitas, who was infrastructure minister under Bolsonaro, requested federal funding for three mobility projects.
These are the Intercidades passenger train, works to connect the coastal cities of Santos and Guarujá and the extension of metro line No. 2.
Intercidades is a PPP initiative to connect the cities of São Paulo and Campinas. Originally, the 10bn-real (US$1.95bn) project to build and operate the 101km rail link was planned for last year, but the general elections delayed an agreement on usage rights.
The federal government got involved because it will provide funds it raised from the early renewal of logistics firm MRS' concession to operate the 1,686km Malha Sudeste rail network. MRS paid 4.20bn reais for the renewal.
Regarding the Santos-Guarujá project, Freitas is in favor of the construction of an immersed tunnel between cities. The advancement of this project is complex because the state government is trying to include it in the same concession package as the port of Santos, which is a planned concession that does not count on the Lula administration’s support as it considers it to be a privatization.
Minas Gerais
The Minas Gerais governor asked Lula to provide funds for the paving of federal highways that cross the state and the construction of water dams.
“The infrastructure of the federal highways that cross the state leave a lot to be desired and are in a bad state,” Zema said in a press release that mentioned highways BR-262, 040 and 381.
Regarding dams, Zema mentioned Berizal and Jequitaí as two key dam projects for the state that needed to be restarted and completed.
The governor also asked Lula to continue supporting projects that were kicked off during the previous federal administration, such as the Belo Horizonte subway, which was auctioned at the end of last year.
Rio de Janeiro
The Rio governor presented four projects during the meeting: widening works and the advancement of a concession for highway BR-040, construction of the Transbaixada road project, the Rio-Vitória railroad, and the gas pipeline project know as route 4b.
“The projects discussed are historical initiatives that will stimulate the economy of each region and change the lives of the population," said Cláudio Castro in a release.
The 450km widening of BR-040, which connects the Rio capital and Minas Gerais capital Belo Horizonte, with a connection to Petrópolis, will cost an estimated 9.20bn reais.
Meanwhile, the 578km Rio-Vitória railway (EF-118) in Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro states includes the construction of six tunnels, 171 road viaducts, 130 railway bridges and 177 underpasses and pedestrian crossings.
The construction of Transbaixada includes a 12km road between the Washington Luiz and Presidente Dutra highways, and six viaducts and seven bridges.
For route 4b, a pipeline of more than 300km with capacity to transport 20Mm3 of gas, the estimated investment is 4.85bn reais. The pipeline will connect the Santos basin with the port of Itaguaí.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
How are Brazil's project finance players positioning themselves for 2023?
BNamericas spoke with the heads of the project finance area of some of the most active banks in the sector.
Potential regulation changes raising red flags in Brazilian sanitation
BNamericas talks to the former head of sector regulator ANA about potential changes to existing regulations eyed by president-elect Lula's transiti...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Southeast bypass for the Natal metropolitan region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Expansion and Modernization of Line 1 of the Federal District Metro - Samambaia Section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Guaratuba Bridge and its accesses
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Estrada de Ferro EF-233 railway (Suape/PE - Curral Novo/PI)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: São Paulo metro line 9-Emerald extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Belo Horizonte north beltway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Nova Ferroeste, Maracaju-Paranaguá port railway, Cascavel-Foz do Iguazú section (Cascavel-Foz do Iguazú grain railway)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Nova Ferroeste, Maracaju-Paranaguá port grain railway, Cascavel-Maracaju section (ex Dourados-Puerto de Paranaguá grain railway, section 2 [Guarapuava-Dourados])
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Nova Ferroeste, Maracaju-Paranaguá port grain railway, Paranaguá-Cascavel section (ex Dourados-Puerto de Paranaguá grain railway, section 1 [Port of Paranaguá-Guarapuava])
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Belo Horizonte metro expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consbem Construções e Comércio Ltda. (Consbem)
-
Consbem Construções e Comércio Ltda. is a Brazilian infrastructure firm founded in 1989. It has technical expertise in projects related to airports, metro rail systems, sanitati...
- Company: Ecorodovias Infraestructura e Logistica S.A. (EcoRodovias)
-
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística (EcoRodovias) is a Brazilian highway concessionaire and logistics services provider. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages the Ecovia...
- Company: Toniolo, Busnello S.A. - Túneis, Terraplenagens e Pavimentações (TBSA)
-
The Brazilian construction company A Toniolo, Busnello has been involved in the infrastructure sector since 1945. The firm provides engineering services in areas such as tunnel,...
- Company: Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. (Construcap)
-
Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. has been active in the Brazilian market for nearly 70 years and is one of the country's largest engineering, procurement and construct...
- Company: FLSmidth Brasil
-
FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...
- Company: Techint Engineering & Construction S.A. (Techint E&C)
-
Techint Engineering & Construction S.A. (Techint E&C) is an international holding company owned by multinational conglomerate Techint. The company focuses on project management,...
- Company: Great Ocean Serviços Marítimos Ltda. (Great Ocean)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Concremat Engenharia e Tecnologia S.A. (Concremat)
-
Concremat Engenharia e Tecnologia S.A. (Concremat), founded in 1972 –although its origins go back to 1952– is Brazilian engineering company with headquarters in Rio de Janeiro a...