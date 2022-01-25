Brazil power generation, transmission expansions to demand US$58bn
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Statistics Capacity Solar Generation Renewable Hydro Clean Energy Transition Run of the river Transmission Photovoltaic Natural Gas Generation Thermo Bunker oil/Diesel oil Coal Generation Wind Geothermal Fossil fuels Consumption Studies Capex Energy Storage Nuclear Demand Fuel oils Transmission Lines Onshore Wind Hydro Dam Combined cycle Offshore Wind Mini Hydro Thermosolar CSP Market Prices and Forecasts Tidal/Wave energy Distributed Generation Water levels Biomass
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.