Clifford Chance advises on US$509mn GEB financing
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Water levels Natural Gas Generation Transmission Lines Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Energy Storage Generation Thermo Renewable Coal Generation Solar Photovoltaic Wind Tidal/Wave energy Onshore Wind Bunker oil/Diesel oil Mini Hydro Combined cycle Transmission Run of the river Hydro Fossil fuels Geothermal Fuel oils Offshore Wind Nuclear Biomass
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.