This XM release was published using machine translation.

XM has among its responsibilities the operational planning of the National Interconnected System, SIN, and for this, one of the activities it carries out is the accompaniment to the agents and the verification of the technical requirements defined in the current regulation for the entry of the projects of expansion of generation and transmission.

“During 2022, 25 generation projects and 43 transmission projects were declared in commercial operation, which entered to strengthen the flexibility, security and reliability of the National Interconnected System.

With the entry into operation of the generation projects, we closed the year 2022 with a net effective capacity of 18,777 MW in our generation matrix, where we also highlight that of these 25 generation projects that were connected to the System, 15 are generation solar, 6 hydraulic and 4 thermal”, says Jaime Alejandro Zapata Uribe, manager of the National Dispatch Center.

Generation 2022 projects:

With the entry into operation of the generation projects during 2022, the net effective capacity of the system was 18,777 MW, divided as follows according to the type:

Transmission Projects 2022:

Below, we present the projects that entered the SIN between October 1 and December 31, 2022:

generation projects

In the fourth quarter of the year, 643 MW entered our energy matrix reflected in 7 generation projects that provide reliability to the SIN. Increasing the effective capacity of the SIN to 18,777 MW, the detail of the projects is presented below:

On November 30, the second stage of Enersua SASESP's Delphi Helios 1 Meta solar project began with 6.1 MW, to obtain a plant with a net effective capacity of 15 MW. This plant is located in the department of Meta.

On December 1, units 1 and 2 of the Hidráulica Ituango generation plant entered the market, each with a capacity of 290 MW for a total of 580 MW, which are located in the department of Antioquia and are operated by Empresas Públicas De Medellín ENG With the entry of these units, the effective net hydraulic capacity increases to 12,548 MW, and they become the units with the highest effective capacity registered in the SIN.

Celsia Colombia SAESP declared the 9.9 MW Parque Montelíbano solar generation plant in commercial operation, as of December 21.

Finally, the 4.9 MW Carmelita self-generating mill, located in Valle del Cauca and represented by Depi Energy SASESP, entered on December 30.

On December 25, the Termoproyectos and Termoebr thermal generation plants located in Casanare and Meta, respectively, and represented by Proeléctrica SASESP, each with 19 MW, entered the operation. With these projects, the effective thermal capacity of the SIN reached a value of 5,931 MW.

On December 26, the Termotasajero Dos Solar generation plant entered, represented by Termotasajero Dos SAESP and with a capacity of 4 MW. This project is located in the department of Norte de Santander.

transmission projects

In the fourth quarter of 2022, 20 transmission projects entered the SIN: 3 in the National Transmission System, STN, in the Caribbean and Southwestern areas and 17 in the Regional Transmission Systems, STR.

STN projects

On November 22, Isa Intercolombia declared the Nueva S/E El Río 220 kV project and associated LTs in commercial operation, awarded through UPME 06 – 2018 call. The project consisted of the construction of a new substation (GIS) El Río 220 kV in switch and a half configuration and circuits El Río – Tebsa and El Río – Flores 220 kV (underground). The length of the circuits is 7.4 km and 8 km respectively. With the entry of this substation, initially as a through substation and its associated circuits, a 220 kV level ring is generated between the Flores, Caracolí, Tebsa and Río 220 kV substations, which represents an additional path to the power generated in Tebsa and Flores 220 kV.

This project will have a greater impact on security after the entry of the El Río 220/110 kV transformation (06/30/2024), since it will mitigate restrictions in the face of simple contingencies that currently require programming security generation for its control.

Grupo Energía Bogotá SAESP declared the UPME 05 - 2009 LT Double circuit Alférez - Tesalia 230 kV project in operation, as of December 13. These new circuits create a new path for power flow between the Cauca - Nariño and Huila - Tolima subareas through the 230 kV network, mitigating the congestion of the 115 kV network flow between said subareas. This helps to reduce the criticality of restrictions associated with this network. However, in scenarios of high generation in the Quimbo and Betania resources and with low generation in the minors of the Valley, a new restriction can be activated: Alférez II 1 115 kV - Aguablanca 115 kV / Alférez II - Meléndez 1 115 kV.

On December 28, Grupo Energía Bogotá SAESP declared the BT LA LOMA 3,250 MVA 500 kV transformation bay in operation, in which Drummond's load is connected directly to the STN in the department of Cesar.

STR projects

Empresa de Energía de Casanare SAESP declared in commercial operation on November 8 the second stage of the Casanare - Vichada Interconnection project (Yopalosa, San Luis de Palenque, Santa Rosalía 115 kV), which consisted of the new San Luis de Palenque 115 kV Substation .

The network operator Enel Colombia SAESP declared the projects in operation:

Río Substation (Bogotá) 115 kV. This substation reconfigures the Nueva Esperanza - Techo 115 kV circuit. This substation will connect the Canoas Wastewater Lifting Station and the Bogota Wastewater Treatment Plant. This substation was declared in operation on December 11.

Avenida Primera 115 kV substation. The project consists of the transfer and replacement of Calle Primera and began commercial operation on December 18. - Barzalosa 115 kV Substation. This substation sectioned the FLANDES – LA GUACA 1,115 kV line and began operating on December 29.

SE Flandes Reconfiguration Project: Flandes R1 40 MVA 115/34.5 kV Transformer that came into operation on December 16.

Chía D2 40 MVA 115/11.4 kV and R2 40 MVA 115/34.5 kV Transformer Project, which began operating on December 23.

The operator Celsia Colombia SAESP declared the following projects in commercial operation:

Nueva Espinal 115 kV Substation: This new substation sectioned the FLANDES - PRADO 2 115 kV line and began operating on December 15.

Nueva Cajamarca 115 kV Substation: The project consisted of standardizing the existing T connection on the Brisas - Cajamarca - Regivit 115kV line. The project went into operation on December 20.

Change Configuration S/E Codazzi 115 kV and Line Bay in Santa Bárbara second circuit Santa Bárbara-Codazzi. The project, which came into operation on December 30, consisted of standardizing the 115 kV Codazzi – Santa Bárbara 2 line and changing the configuration of the 115 kV Codazzi substation.

FLANDES TP2 2 60 MVA 110/34.5 kV transformer that came into operation on October 7.

Transformer 2 at the Mariquita 40 MVA 115/34.5 kV Substation that came into operation on December 23.

Papayo 60 MVA 115/34.5 kV transformer that came into operation on December 29.

Second 115/34.5 kV San Felipe Substation Transformer that came into operation on December 29.

Empresa De Energía De Boyacá SAESP, declared the following projects in commercial operation:

Belencito 115 kV substation. The Phase II Industrial Standardization project consisted of the new Belencito substation, with which the existing T on the San Antonio, Belencito, Suamox 115 kV line was standardized. This project came into operation on December 30 in the department of Boyacá.

Otanche Project: San Pablo 115 kV Substation. On December 31, a new substation was connected in EBSA's STR, fed from the Chiquinquirá 115 kV substation, through a 50 km line.

Caribe Mar De La Costa SASESP declared the LA LOMA 1 50 MVA 110/34.5/13.8 kV transformer in commercial operation on November 2.

Empresas Públicas de Medellín ESP declared the Transformer 3 Ancón Sur 110/44 kV 40 MVA substation in commercial operation on November 30.

The entry of these new generation projects to the SIN allows the diversification of the System to meet the demand and its expected growth, in turn with the entry of the transmission projects the System not only increases its reliability but also makes the entry of new generation projects. From XM we continue working with the agents and the institutions so that Colombians have the best energy.