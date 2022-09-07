Mexico
News

LatAm, Caribbean decarbonization to require US$226bn in power spend

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Fossil fuels Energy Storage Geothermal Studies Nuclear Substations Thermo Biomass Water levels Photovoltaic Wind Natural Gas Generation Climate change Productivity / Efficiency Tidal/Wave energy Fuel oils Combined cycle Run of the river Solar Generation Offshore Wind Coal Generation Electric vehicles Distributed Generation Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Market Prices and Forecasts Bunker oil/Diesel oil Onshore Wind Mini Hydro Transmission Lines ESG Renewable Clean Energy Transition Hydro Transmission

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address