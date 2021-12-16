Colombia
News

Colombia energy developers advance US$240mn project plans

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 16, 2021
Offshore Wind Upstream Energy Storage LNG Location Fuel oils Mexican Mix Fossil fuels Coalbed methane WTI Run of the river Water levels Tidal/Wave energy Natural Gas Offshore Nuclear Gas pipelines Solar Coal Generation Generation Transmission Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Hydro NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Tight gas Natural Gas Generation Transmission Lines Subsea Oil Pipelines Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Wind Onshore Onshore Wind Thermo Heavy oil Geothermal Combined cycle Type of hydrocarbons Mini Hydro Crude oil Deepwater Substations Drilling rigs Biomass Brent Shallow waters Renewable Shale Oil Shale gas  Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address