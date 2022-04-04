Colombia's Celsia seeking US$140mn in IFC financing
Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 04, 2022
Run of the river Tidal/Wave energy Onshore Wind Photovoltaic Hydro Combined cycle Generation Thermo Transmission Mini Hydro Radial Primary Distribution Solar Coal Generation Energy Storage Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil Secondary Distribution Wind Distribution Natural Gas Generation Hydro Dam Water levels Network Upgrades Transmission Lines Substations Thermosolar CSP Rural Electrification systems Smart Grids Power purchase agreement (PPA) Geothermal Fuel oils Fossil fuels Nuclear Offshore Wind Biomass
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.