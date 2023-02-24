Jamaica
News

New Jamaica renewable energy target requires US$1.2bn

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Onshore Wind Generation Solar Tidal/Wave energy Photovoltaic Offshore Wind Renewable Market Prices and Forecasts Bunker oil/Diesel oil Mini Hydro Hydro Dam Legislation & Regulation Thermosolar CSP Hydro Transmission Transmission Lines Nuclear Government program Geothermal Substations Energy Storage Wind Water levels Biomass Fuel oils Coal Generation Thermo Fossil fuels Natural Gas Generation Run of the river Combined cycle
New Jamaica renewable energy target requires US$1.2bn

Jamaica’s plan to increase the contribution of renewable energies to 50% from 30% by 2030 will require investment of US$1.2bn.

Valentine Fagan, power generation systems consultant at the country’s Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), provided the estimate during a panel presentation to discuss the new target.

Earlier this month, the Caribbean nation’s governor general Patrick Allen highlighted the updated goal during a speech to parliament.

“As we build a stronger Jamaica, we recognize the value of energy security and technology adoption. The government is updating the National Energy Policy (2009-2030) to ensure that it reflects global and local changes and positions the energy sector to become a more secure, sustainable, clean and reliable sector over the next 30 years,” Allen said.

The island’s current installed capacity reaches 1,041MW, of which 83% is thermo, primarily natural gas, and the remainder renewables (wind, hydro and solar). Peak demand in 2030 is forecast to reach 678MW from 644MW last year.

There is enough supply to reliably cover demand up to 2026, when 172MW of thermo capacity is due to be retired, according to Fagan, who provided a preferred portfolio plan for incorporating wind, hydro, solar and battery energy storage.

Source: Fagan presentation

The official added that the 50% mandate is forecast to reduce annual fossil fuel imports by 3.9 million barrel of oil equivalent and reduce CO2 emissions by 1.5Mt.

FINANCING

For panelist and lawyer Elizabeth Butler, “Jamaica must deal with the fact that the landscape is changing. The huge demand for international donor financing limits Jamaica’s access to what has been a reliable source in the past for early projects.”

Butler is legal advisor for international clean energy projects at Butler Law Offices and has worked with Jamaica’s government.

“The ideal scenario is for Jamaica to leverage private sector investment through incentives and guarantees if needed but the great news is that Jamaica’s demonstrated success in prior project financing for renewable energy, solar and wind projects, shows that Jamaica has a proven track record and that these projects are viable.”

Nevertheless, she pointed to challenges related to providing affordable and reliable electricity during the transition, engagement with stakeholders and how to finance consumer-owned renewable and energy efficiency projects.

Regarding consumer projects, Butler pitched the use of an integrated utility service model whereby financing is repaid on the monthly electric bill.

CONCERNS

Blaine Jarrett, vice president energy delivery at power utility Jamaica Public Service (JPS) expressed concern that “too much renewable energy capacity rolled in too fast could inflate system prices and rates and deteriorate grid reliability.”

Another concern laid out by Jarret is the siting of projects far from transmission and distribution infrastructure and the associated cost implication.

He also called for the use of near real term modeling of actual generation and demand metrics rather than relying on “synthetic” data.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Jamaica)

New Fortress Energy eyeing new Caribbean, Mexico offtake

New Fortress Energy eyeing new Caribbean, Mexico offtake

The natural gas developer also has projects in Brazil and Nicaragua.

JPS Announces Partnership with Texaco

JPS Announces Partnership with Texaco

JPS Announces Partnership with Texaco

Financing in the pipeline for Caribbean solar projects

Financing in the pipeline for Caribbean solar projects

New Fortress Energy Announces $725 Million Shipping Term Loan Facility

New Fortress Energy Announces $725 Million Shipping Term Loan Facility

Jamaica engages IDB to define renewable energy procurement

Jamaica engages IDB to define renewable energy procurement

AES sees ‘aggressive’ gas competition in CentAm, Caribbean

AES sees ‘aggressive’ gas competition in CentAm, Caribbean

New Fortress Energy Secures LNG Supply Through 2027

New Fortress Energy Secures LNG Supply Through 2027

Sagicor Group Jamaica Finances Sale and Leaseback of New Fortress Energy’s Clarendon Power Plant

Sagicor Group Jamaica Finances Sale and Leaseback of New Fortress Energy’s Clarendon Power Plant

Caribbean, Central America energy watch

Caribbean, Central America energy watch

Jamaica working on RFP for new power generation

Jamaica working on RFP for new power generation

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Natixis S.A.  (Natixis)
  • Natixis is a French corporate and investment bank that operates as the finance arm of Groupe BPCE. Created from the merger of Natexis Banque Populaire (Banque Populaire group) a...

Latest news

Only bid for Argentina road project doubles budget

Only bid for Argentina road project doubles budget

El Salvador starts upgrade of Ilopango airport

El Salvador starts upgrade of Ilopango airport

KIO Networks acquires land for third datacenter in Querétaro

KIO Networks acquires land for third datacenter in Querétaro

New Jamaica renewable energy target requires US$1.2bn

New Jamaica renewable energy target requires US$1.2bn

Mexico set to award consultancy contract for Nuevo León interurban train

Mexico set to award consultancy contract for Nuevo León interurban train