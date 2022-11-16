Brazil , Argentina , Chile , Colombia and Mexico
Press Release

Solar PV to overtake onshore wind in Latin America from 2023

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Studies Nuclear Fossil fuels Water levels Energy Storage Natural Gas Generation Thermo Combined cycle Biomass Offshore Wind Costs Run of the river Tidal/Wave energy Geothermal Fuel oils Generation Hydro Distributed Generation Mini Hydro Onshore Wind Solar Market Prices and Forecasts Coal Generation Photovoltaic Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Wind Green Hydrogen Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address