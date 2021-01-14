Colombia
News

Colombia publishes 2021 energy action plan

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, January 14, 2021
Substations Natural Gas Generation Deepwater Network Upgrades Smart Grids Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil Shale gas  Conventionals Oil sands Onshore Unconventionals Wind Primary Distribution Crude oil Bunker oil/Diesel oil Transmission Onshore Wind Renewable Heavy oil Tight gas Type of extraction Distribution Oil Pipelines Solar Generation Photovoltaic Coal Generation Thermo NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Geothermal Tidal/Wave energy Coalbed methane Transmission Lines Water levels Secondary Distribution WTI Nuclear Offshore Rural Electrification systems Subsea Location Mexican Mix Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Run of the river Geological mapping / Surveys Hydro Radial Mini Hydro Natural Gas Brent Fuel oils Gas pipelines Upstream Biomass Offshore Wind Shallow waters Drilling rigs Fossil fuels Combined cycle LNG

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

I’ve been using the BNamericas tool for a couple of years and have found it to be extremely useful and efficient in comprehensively aggregating the most relevant industry news under one roof.

Carlos Barrera

CEO  - Atlas Renewable Energy 
  • AES
  • Enel
  • Fluence
  • Atlas Renewable Energy

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.