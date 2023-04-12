Colombian power sector on edge over regulatory risk
The Colombian government's attempt to assume regulatory control of public utilities could cripple plans to expand the country's power generation capacity, Fitch Ratings has warned.
In February, President Gustavo Petro signed a decree that gave him the power to adjust electricity, gas and water rates as part of broader efforts to curb inflation.
"Fitch Ratings views President Petro’s attempted takeover of Colombian utility regulations by executive order as unprecedented for a country that has historically balanced the interests of market players with those of end users," the New York-based entity said in a report.
The decree was provisionally suspended by the council of state, Colombia's highest administrative court, in March amid claims Petro had acted beyond his presidential scope.
No time frame was given for the definitive ruling and the court said the government could exercise its right to appeal.
Industry groups and sector analysts warned the decree would deter investment across the entire water, gas and electricity value chains.
"Fitch believes this move could ultimately pressure companies’ ratings and threaten capacity expansion," the report said. "President Petro’s decree aims to curb recent increases in electricity rates, which rose 22% in 2022, compared with overall inflation of 13%."
In February, Medellín-based power company Celsia said that its capital expansion plans were on standby because of "regulatory and intervention risks."
Fitch said other companies likely to be affected by the decree – should the council of state lift its suspension – include Empresas Públicas de Medellín, Enel Colombia, Isagén, TermoCandelaria Power, Grupo Energía Bogotá and Interconexión Eléctrica (ISA).
In related news, Petro has named four new commissioners to the board of gas and power regulator Creg: electric engineers Manuel Peña, Ángela Maria Sarmiento and Juan Carlos Bedoya, and economist Adriana María Jiménez.
The new members replace Andrés Barreto, Julián Zuluaga, Sara Vélez and Jorge Valencia. Barreto and Zuluaga resigned, Vélez was suspended by judicial order amid allegations that she lacked the necessary experience, and Valencia departed after completing his four-year term.
