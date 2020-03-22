Mexico
News

Coronavirus: what the pandemic stopped and what keeps moving

Bnamericas Published: Sunday, March 22, 2020
LTE-M Renewable Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Shale gas  Commercial & Retail Banking Brent Solar Coal Generation Open pit mining Shallow waters Mergers & Acquisitions Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Highways - Roads Underground mining 3G Onshore Wind Biomass Mexican Mix Upstream Fintech Fuel oils Hospital Drilling rigs Offshore Satellite Wi-Fi/WiMax Nuclear Passenger terminal Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil Fossil fuels Combined cycle Run of the river Offshore Wind WTI Small cells 4G LTE Networks Subsea Natural gas Natural disasters / Health Crisis Water levels Non-banking financial institutions Hydro Dam Mini Hydro Thermosolar CSP Economics Development banking & Integration Hydro Crude oil Thermo Heavy oil Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Location Mobile infra Tidal/Wave energy LPG Wind Onshore Types of mining Generation Illegal mining Tight gas Geothermal Financing Coalbed methane Cargo terminal NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

Credibility of information is fundamental and BNamericas provides this quality

Michael Boccaccio

Senior Vicepresident Alstom -  Latin America Alstom
  • BHP
  • Nexa
  • Panamerican
  • Barrick
  • Codelco
  • Teck
  • Kinross
  • Caterpillar Global Mining
  • Anglo American

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.