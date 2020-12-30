Colombia
News

Developers stepping up plans for Colombian energy projects

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Mini Hydro Distribution Crude oil Bunker oil/Diesel oil Photovoltaic Combined cycle Drilling rigs Heavy oil Unconventionals Biomass Wind Onshore Power purchase agreement (PPA) Type of hydrocarbons Conventionals Geothermal Thermo Deepwater Rural Electrification systems Electric vehicles Shale Oil Oil sands Secondary Distribution Shale gas  Water levels Location Electric Power Renewable Tidal/Wave energy Fuel oils Natural Gas Upstream Geological mapping / Surveys Generation Coalbed methane Energy Storage Fossil fuels Solar Brent Coal Generation Tight gas Run of the river WTI Offshore Wind Type of extraction Radial NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Thermosolar CSP Subsea Network Upgrades Natural Gas Generation Smart Grids Shallow waters Nuclear Primary Distribution Offshore Transmission Substations Transmission Lines Onshore Wind Mexican Mix Hydro Dam Hydro

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

The mix of industry news, project info and reports produces interesting business opportunities in the main countries of the growing region & economy and to be up to date with the events

James Lee Stancampiano

Head Business Dev. South America - Enel Green Power
  • AES
  • Enel
  • Fluence
  • Atlas Renewable Energy

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.