Peru , Brazil , Colombia , United States and Chile
Press Release

The Ecopetrol Group will invest between COP 25.3 and COP 29.8 billion in 2023 to accelerate the path of transition and energy sovereignty

Bnamericas Published: Friday, December 09, 2022
Shale Oil Natural Gas Generation ESG Substations Type of hydrocarbons Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Generation Renewable Thermo Solar Coal Generation Shale gas  Geological mapping / Surveys Photovoltaic Wind Onshore Oil sands Tidal/Wave energy Tight gas Oil Pipelines Crude oil Location Geothermal Refineries Offshore Wind Climate change Water levels Public Investment Subsea WTI Upstream Company Transmission Lines Thermosolar CSP Coalbed methane Hydro Dam Clean Energy Transition Green Hydrogen Natural Gas Bunker oil/Diesel oil Onshore Wind Mini Hydro Heavy oil Combined cycle Mexican Mix Run of the river Hydro Capex Fossil fuels Shallow waters Upstream Fuel oils Offshore Nuclear Drilling rigs Gas pipelines Biomass

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address