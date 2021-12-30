Colombia unveils 2022 energy agenda
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 30, 2021
Upstream Gas pipelines Offshore Wind Fuel oils Location Mexican Mix Natural Gas Tankers Biofuels Oil Pipelines Energy Storage Thermosolar CSP Liquefaction Transmission Production Facilities Hydro Dam Natural Gas Distribution Transmission Lines Brent Oil sands Shallow waters Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas Run of the river Downstream Storage Terminals Nuclear Shale Oil WTI Offshore Drilling rigs Combined cycle Regasification Fossil fuels LNG Onshore Thermo Biomass Wind Mini Hydro Type of hydrocarbons Distributed Generation LPG Photovoltaic Hydro Crude oil Bunker oil/Diesel oil Heavy oil Onshore Wind Renewable Coal Generation Green Hydrogen Midstream Fuel Sales NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Generation Solar Subsea Gas Processing Water levels Tight gas Natural Gas Generation Tidal/Wave energy Geothermal Deepwater Coalbed methane Refineries
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.