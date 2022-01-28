Tamaulipas official updates infra pipeline
Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 28, 2022
Bridge Railway Operator Private Investment Widening Works Multimodal Costs Multimodal Port Passenger transport Port efficiency Inland Port Oil terminals Freight railway Tunnel Logistics / Supply Chains Trade Change in Schedule State Government Highway Operator Passenger terminals Public Investment Port Hub Government program New Stage Bulk commodity terminals Corridors Rolling stock Investment Container terminals Federal Government Capex New Investment amount Multi-purpose ports Highways - Roads Rail line Port Operator
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.