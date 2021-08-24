Piecing together Latin America's energy transition puzzle
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Water transfer Shallow waters Brent Building Materials Water chemicals Gas Processing Midstream C4 fraction Shale gas Geological mapping / Surveys Potable water Oil sands Industrial water efficiency Conventionals Butadiene Benzene Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil Tight gas Storage Terminals Fertilizer Lubricants Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Water meters Type of extraction Propylene Oil & Gas Potable water system Gas pipelines Heavy oil Water utilities Mexican Mix Natural Gas Upstream Regasification Oil Pipelines Drilling rigs Offshore Onshore Gases & industrial gases Paints & Inks Natural Gas Distribution Ethanol Xylene Flood control Textiles & Fibers Distribution network Groundwater Refineries Glaciers Raw materials & Feedstocks Subsea Toluene Fuel Sales Bioplastic Green Hydrogen Downstream Methanol LNG Water reservoir Coolants WTI Coalbed methane Olefins Tankers Location Unconventionals Solvents Biofuels LPG Explosives Plastics & Resins Liquefaction Surface water Aromatics Ethylene Adhesives & Sealants Production Facilities Potable water treatment plants Crude oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.