Colombia
News

Who is Colombia's mines and energy minister-in-waiting?

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Water levels Downstream Subsea Secondary Distribution WTI Natural Gas Distribution Liquefaction Production Facilities Thermosolar CSP Rural Electrification systems Coalbed methane Hydro Dam Energy Storage Green Hydrogen Tidal/Wave energy Tight gas Tankers Oil Pipelines Biofuels Crude oil Location LPG Refineries Geothermal Offshore Wind Fuel Sales Shale Oil Natural Gas Generation Gas Processing Network Upgrades Substations Type of hydrocarbons Smart Grids Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Midstream Primary Distribution Coal Generation Generation Thermo Renewable Brent Solar Shale gas  Geological mapping / Surveys Photovoltaic Distribution Wind Oil sands Onshore Run of the river Onshore Wind Mini Hydro Bunker oil/Diesel oil Storage Terminals Regasification Natural Gas Mexican Mix Heavy oil Combined cycle Radial Hydro LNG Shallow waters Fossil fuels Upstream Fuel oils Offshore Drilling rigs Nuclear Gas pipelines Biomass

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address