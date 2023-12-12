Colombia unveils 2024 regulatory agenda for energy
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Fuel Sales Electric Power Offshore Wind Electric vehicles Green Hydrogen Distributed Generation Hydro Dam Thermosolar CSP Rural Electrification systems Mini Hydro Onshore Wind Bunker oil/Diesel oil Secondary Distribution Natural Gas Distribution Transmission Lines Liquefaction Heavy oil Hydro Crude oil Production Facilities Geothermal Thermo Location Unconventionals Photovoltaic LPG Distribution Water levels Wind Onshore Tidal/Wave energy Natural Gas Generation Oil Pipelines Subsea Tight gas Refineries Deepwater Power purchase agreement (PPA) Coalbed methane Type of extraction Solar NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Midstream Brent Shallow waters Primary Distribution Coal Generation Generation Shale gas Oil sands Geological mapping / Surveys Gas Processing Biofuels Tankers Smart Grids Natural Gas Network Upgrades Mexican Mix Renewable Transmission Energy Storage Fossil fuels LNG Upstream Type of hydrocarbons Substations Nuclear Offshore Conventionals Gas pipelines Biomass Regasification Drilling rigs Storage Terminals Downstream Shale Oil Fuel oils WTI Run of the river Combined cycle Radial Oil & Gas
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.